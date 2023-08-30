US Bancorp DE Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

