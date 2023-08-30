US Bancorp DE Has $202,000 Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GDS were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GDS by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

