US Bancorp DE Has $215,000 Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $46,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,748,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $21,318,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,562.15 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,172.00 and a 1 year high of $1,617.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,498.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,443.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 65.14%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

