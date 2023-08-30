US Bancorp DE Has $218,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 525,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,602 shares of company stock worth $19,363,860. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.