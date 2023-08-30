US Bancorp DE Has $218,000 Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.2 %

CRI stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

