US Bancorp DE Has $219,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.