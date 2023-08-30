US Bancorp DE Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Surmodics worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Surmodics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRDX shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRDX

Surmodics Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.