US Bancorp DE Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bruker were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.