US Bancorp DE Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,540,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $4,002,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DH opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

