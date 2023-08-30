US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 642.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPPP opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

About Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.