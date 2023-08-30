US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.