US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.69. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.