US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Union were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 37.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 67.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 166.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth $100,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.
NYSE WU opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
