US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 3.6 %

LBRDK opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

