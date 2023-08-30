US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,712,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $515,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $50,712,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,086 shares of company stock valued at $21,401,858 in the last ninety days. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTYX opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of -0.40. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

