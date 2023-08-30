US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,594,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

