US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,184 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after buying an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,947,000 after buying an additional 93,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after buying an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

RPRX stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.