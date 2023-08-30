US Bancorp DE Purchases 715 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,651,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 22.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

