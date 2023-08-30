US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 3,667 SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,659,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GII stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.