US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

