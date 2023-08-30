US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

