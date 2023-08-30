US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 117.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $769,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $46,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,061.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $46,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,061.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $348,503. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.