US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Holley worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Holley in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Holley Stock Up 2.9 %

HLLY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $703.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,367 shares of company stock worth $22,282.

Holley Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

