US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

