US Bancorp DE Sells 2,002 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

