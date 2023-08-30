US Bancorp DE Sells 2,002 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.