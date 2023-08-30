US Bancorp DE Sells 289 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

