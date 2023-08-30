US Bancorp DE Sells 4,114 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Farfetch Stock Up 1.4 %

Farfetch stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Farfetch Profile

(Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.