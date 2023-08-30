US Bancorp DE Sells 956 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

