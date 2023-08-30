US Bancorp DE Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,558,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

