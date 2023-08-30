US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of ROBO opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

