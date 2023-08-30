US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

