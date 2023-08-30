US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 245,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

