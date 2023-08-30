UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 6,080.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,410 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $4,781,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $4,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,688.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 695,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 250.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.12 million, a P/E ratio of 114.32 and a beta of 1.51. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

