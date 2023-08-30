VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading 1.9% Higher

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

