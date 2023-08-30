VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2023

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCNGet Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.