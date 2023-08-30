Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 687,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,326,000 after acquiring an additional 401,576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 162,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $44,489,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

