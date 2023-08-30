Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTYX. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, insider John Nuss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,777.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John Nuss sold 20,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $352,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,320.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,086 shares of company stock valued at $21,401,858. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $311,000.

VTYX stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of -0.40.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

