Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Vericel worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Vericel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -111.31 and a beta of 1.76. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.