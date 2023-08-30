Verint Systems (VRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.65-$2.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verint Systems stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,397,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verint Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

