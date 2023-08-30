Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,352,318 shares of company stock worth $819,626,452. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

