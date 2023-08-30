Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $37.45 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.