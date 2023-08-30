VMware (VMW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 31.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

