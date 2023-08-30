VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $2.90 to $3.00. 1,153,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,683,319 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.31.
VNET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group
VNET Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VNET Group
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.