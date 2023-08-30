Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

