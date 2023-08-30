Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM opened at $158.17 on Monday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 33.0% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 10.1% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 19.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $47,690,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $9,923,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

