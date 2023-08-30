Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HOWL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.