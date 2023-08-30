West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading 1.8% Higher

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 3,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

West Shore Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

West Shore Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

