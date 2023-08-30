Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Westlake

Westlake Stock Up 1.6 %

Westlake stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,253,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Westlake by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.