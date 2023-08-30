Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Down 0.1%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.2633 dividend. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

