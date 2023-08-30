William Blair Weighs in on Arhaus, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARHS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arhaus by 12.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

