WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the first quarter valued at $805,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

